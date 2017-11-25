SuperSport have as good‚ if not better players than TP Mazembe‚ SuperSport United captain Dean Furman has said ahead of Saturday night’s second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup final at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

SuperSport have as good‚ if not better players than TP Mazembe‚ SuperSport United captain Dean Furman has said ahead of Saturday night’s second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup final at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Bafana Bafana midfielder Furman was asked‚ having had a close look at TP in and SuperSport’s 2-1 first-leg defeat on Sunday‚ if he felt that‚ while Mazembe might edge the Pretoria team in areas in player power‚ Matsatsantsa might edge the contest in organisation.

“Not really. I don’t think player for player they’ve got better players. I think we’ve got great players‚” Furman replied.

“We’ve got the top goal-scorer in the competition [Jeremy Brockie]‚ and in Lubumbashi we had a young player [Sipho Mbule] come in and score one of the goals of the tournament and put in a fine performance.

“So I don’t think you can look at our players and say we’re inferior to them.

“Yes‚ we’re very well organised and we work extremely hard with the coach [Eric Tinkler] on being organised.

“But we shouldn’t look up to Mazembe and think that they’re the superstars and we’re the minnows.

“We certainly know that they’re a big team and they’ve done big things on the continent. But we shouldn’t fear what they’ve got.

“They have got good players‚ and we saw that in the first leg. But so have we.”

Furman is likely to partner the experienced Reneilwe Letsholonyane in central midfield on Saturday night (kickoff: 8.15pm)‚ with 19-year-old Mbule relegated to the bench despite a fine scoring performance in just his second start for SuperSport in the first leg.