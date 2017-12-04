Cape Town City midfielder Teko Modise’s biography reveals how former Ria Stars football club co-director Sello "Chicco" Twala pursued the player to join his club.

The Meadowlands-born star‚ whose football career started with Coventry and City Rebels at amateur level‚ was spotted by the music mogul Twala affectionately known for his collaborations with Brenda Fassie.

Teko’s talent had caught the eye of Twala who fielded the midfielder in a game for a Ria Stars development team against a Tembisa XI.

After just 20 minutes in the game in Soweto on a hot Saturday‚ Twala called Modise off and instructed that he sit next to him.

"'Go get changed and come sit with me'‚ Chicco told Teko‚" in the story told in The Curse of Teko Modise‚ a book written by Nikolaos Kirkinis and published by Jacana Media.

Shocked Modise came back from the changerooms and sat next to the intimidating Twala in absolute silence.

Having had many disappointment in trials up to this point‚ he thought he had blown his chances.

As the book relates‚ Modise was sitting eating with the other young boys from the development team‚ privately fuming.

"Halfway through this feast‚ one of the senior players walked up to him.

"'Hey‚ Chief‚ you starting there.'"

"Teko looked up‚ with his food hanging out of his mouth. 'Starting where my boeti?'.

"'The first team. You're starting. Come get your boots. Let's go'."