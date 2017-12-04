South Africa’s top engineering academy has urged government and Eskom to put the controversial nuclear procurement programme on hold immediately‚ and also cancel a hastily convened energy conference scheduled for next week.

The South African Academy of Engineering (SAAE) has voiced “extreme concern” over recent developments in the electricity sector and stated that‚ in its opinion‚ it was not in the best interests of South Africa‚ especially the poor‚ for government to embark on a nuclear power procurement programme at this point.

The academy‚ whose members include nearly 200 eminent engineers and related professionals‚ has also urged Energy Minister David Mahlobo to postpone a major energy indaba to be held in Midrand from December 7 to 8.

Mahlobo said the indaba would provide a platform for public participation on contentious issues like the nuclear new build programme and he also signalled his intention to release government’s long-awaited integrated resource plan (IRP) before the end of the year.