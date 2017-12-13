Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has praised the role of his wingbacks this season but will have to come up with another plan for the weekend’s home clash with Ajax Cape Town in Durban.

Right-back Joseph Molangoane and left-back Philani Zulu have been stand-out players in recent weeks as Komphela reverted to three centre-backs in the wake of his injury problems in defence.

But Molangoane will be missing for Saturday’s clash against Ajax through suspension‚ potentially leaving Komphela to revert to a flat back four with Kgotso Moleko and Ramahlwe Mphahlele not likely to be ready until the New Year.

“We will have to have a think about what we are going to do‚ but we will have a plan‚” Komphela said of Molangoane’s absence.

Komphela does have options‚ with centrebacks Daniel Cardoso‚ Teenage Hadebe‚ Erick Mathoho‚ Lorenzo Gordinho and youngster Siyabonga Ngezana‚ who could play on the right.

“Moleko has started to come back‚ Rama [Mphahlele] as well is gaining fitness‚ we are just at the final stages of their protocols.

"January we should have them‚” Komphela confirmed.

“Then it will be the headache of what do you do with Philani‚ what do you do with Rama‚ what do you do with Moleko‚ Malangoane‚ it’s a nice one. “

Komphela has praised the performances of Zulu and Molangoane‚ but says the energy they exert in matches means he will need back-up later on in the season.