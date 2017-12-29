Bafana’s postponed Afcon qualifier against Libya to be played in September

Bafana Bafana’s postponed African Nations Cup qualifier against Libya is now to be played in September as the fixtures in their 2019 qualifying group have been changed by the Confederation of African Football.

An updated schedule has been released by CAF after the postponement of the next round of qualifiers.

The second round of group games in the preliminaries for the 20129 finals were due to be played between March 19-27‚ during the next international window‚ but postponed at the request of the five countries heading to the World Cup finals.

They asked instead to be able to use those dates to play preparatory friendlies ahead of the tournament in Russia.

Nigeria‚ who share the same Nations Cup qualifying group with Bafana Bafana‚ were particularly keen for the postponement because their scheduled Group E game in March was away at the Seychelles – hardly a testing encounter to get them ready for the rigours of Russia.

The March window for international matches is the last before the World Cup‚ so CAF agreed to the request and said the postponed March qualifiers would all be played in November.