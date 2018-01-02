Pitso Mosimane’s personal touch with his players – bucking the fiery stereotype portrayed publicly – is the strength that makes the Mamelodi Sundowns coach South Africa’s most astute currently‚ Downs assistant Manqoba Mngqithi asserts.

As 2017-18 leaders Sundowns threaten to win their third Absa Premiership title under Mosimane‚ TimesLIVE asked Mngqithi what it is that makes the head coach tick‚ and separates “Jingles” from his big-name predecessors who failed at the Pretoria billionaires.

“Firstly‚ I think the split personality that people see makes him very successful‚” Mngqithi said.

“People see him as a very volatile‚ crazy coach who fights with players and everyone. I think that deflects from the person he truly is.

“Pitso is a very kind person‚ very generous‚ very friendly‚ with such a sense of humour that many people are not aware of.

“Those contrasts‚ I think‚ take the attention away from the team to him. Because his players can die for him‚ but people out there think they would let him down.

“When it comes to the family of his team‚ you cannot touch him. He visits players’ families in times of trouble.

“All that Pitso does shields his players. He takes everything.

“The blame goes to him. Even the public looks at the coach as this bad guy when things are going wrong.

“I think that is the biggest secret of his success‚ let alone what is known that Pitso is crazily in love with the game‚ and because of that love and passion he leaves no stone unturned.”

This personal touch‚ combined with Mosimane’s workaholic ethic‚ expecting similar standards from players‚ and his notoriously thorough preparation for matches‚ have combined to turn Sundowns into the club in Africa compared to the Barcelonas and Manchester Citys.