SuperSport United have announced the signing of exciting 19-year-old attacking midfielder Jamie Webber – who played for Bafana Bafana at last year’s Cosafa Cup – from First Division Stellenbosch FC.

Webber got one start and two substitutes’ appearances for a developmental Bafana‚ who won the plate final‚ at the Cosafa Cup in Rustenburg and Moruleng in June and July.

“SuperSport United can confirm the signing of Jamie Webber and have recalled 17-year-old Luke Le Roux from his loan‚ both from Stellenbosch Football Club‚” the Pretoria club said in a statement.

“The 19-year-old Webber caught the attention of Matsatsantsa following his performances in the in the 2017 Cosafa Cup.

“Le Roux was signed by SuperSport as a 15-year-old in 2015‚ and spent the last year-and-a-half on loan at Stellenbosch‚ completing his schooling.”

SuperSport CEO Stanley Matthews was quoted as saying: “Luke and Jamie join our established youngsters like Teboho Mokoena and Sipho Mbule‚ along with new recruits such as Darren Smith and Dylan Stoffels.

“Fagrie Lakay was not getting the game time he needs and we decided to let him go out on loan but he is still in our plans and hopefully will get a chance at Ajax (Cape Town).

“We have a host of young exciting players who can help take us forward to sustained future success.”