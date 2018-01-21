Soccer

Pitso Mosimane steps up the mind games ahead of Kaizer Chiefs showdown

21 January 2018 - 14:47 By Sazi Hadebe
Pitso Mosimane coach of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates his team third goal during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns on 01 November 2017 at Orlando Stadium.
Pitso Mosimane coach of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates his team third goal during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns on 01 November 2017 at Orlando Stadium.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has stepped up the mind games ahead of his side's mouthwatering league showdown against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

Mosimane said there would be huge expectations on his side on Saturday and their fans would expect them to avenge the 2-1 defeat they suffered at home to AmaKhosi in the first round in October last year.

"I wish I could play these big games with a fully fit team and compete fairly‚" Mosimane said.

"But I can't complain because the same team that lost to Chiefs played well.

"We need to be smart against Chiefs.

"Not be all over the place.

"We know how they play.

"We must also avoid playing into their hands because we are playing away and somebody must attack."

Most read

  1. Benni McCarthy is still a baby‚ says unimpressed Muhsin Ertugral Soccer
  2. Pitso Mosimane steps up the mind games ahead of Kaizer Chiefs showdown Soccer
  3. Stormers predictably rout SWD Eagles Rugby
  4. Bavuma out with broken finger Cricket
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

What we know so far: Cape Town’s nightclub security racket turf war and ...
Hoërskool Overvaal Day 2: Protesters throw petrol bomb at police car
X