Pitso Mosimane steps up the mind games ahead of Kaizer Chiefs showdown

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has stepped up the mind games ahead of his side's mouthwatering league showdown against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

Mosimane said there would be huge expectations on his side on Saturday and their fans would expect them to avenge the 2-1 defeat they suffered at home to AmaKhosi in the first round in October last year.

"I wish I could play these big games with a fully fit team and compete fairly‚" Mosimane said.

"But I can't complain because the same team that lost to Chiefs played well.

"We need to be smart against Chiefs.

"Not be all over the place.

"We know how they play.

"We must also avoid playing into their hands because we are playing away and somebody must attack."