Pirates demolish Chiefs to keep title hopes alive

The gloss on the Soweto derby was restored after Orlando Pirates convincingly beat Kaizer Chiefs 3-1 in a lively match that probably ended Chiefs lofty ambitions of dispatching Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the Absa Premiership table.

The win, courtesy of Luvuyo Memela's incredible second half brace, saw the Buccaneers restoring the four-point gap between them and Sundowns with seven matches to go.

Memela first scored with his first touch in the 46th minute after he was introduced for Bernard Morrison at the start of the second stanza.

The nippy winger completed his brace in the 74th minute after getting a good cross from Justin Shonga, the Zambian striker who produced a man-of-the-match performance as he troubled Chiefs throughout the game.

Pirates had looked good in winning the match when they stylishly took the lead via Thembinkosi Lorch's superb strike in the 21st minute.

Chiefs, though, refused to succumb to their trailing, their pressing game ensuring they find an equaliser through Leonardo Castro's header off Siphiwe Tshabalala's free kick in the 28th minute.

Castro was in fact the hungrier of Amakhosi attackers as he constantly bombarded Siyabonga Mpontshane with some dangerous pot shots in the first half.