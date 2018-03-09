Soccer

Komphela explains Baxter’s absence from Chiefs bench

09 March 2018 - 12:28 By Marc Strydom
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs’ new goalkeeper-coach Lee Baxter’s absence from the bench is simply because his documentation is being finalised‚ Amakhosi coach Steve Komphela has said.

Baxter was appointed head of Chiefs’ goalkeeping department on February 12.

However he has not been on the bench for matches‚ where instead interim goalkeeper-coach Brian Baloyi has sat.

Komphela said this is because of a documentation issue.

“Lee is going through the processes. He’s part of us. He’s working with us‚” Komphela said this week.

“Announcements have been made. We just need to go through all the necessary protocols with regards to Home Affairs‚ work permits‚ as required by the government in South Africa.

“We are finalising his documents to that he can be cleared to sit on the bench.”

Lee Baxter is the son of Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter. Lee was Stuart’s goalkeeper-coach for a period at SuperSport United in 2016.

