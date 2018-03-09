Robben Island Museum staff briefly downed tools to hand a list of grievances to management of the World Heritage Site on Friday.

Salaries‚ contract workers and the state of the harbour on the island were among their complaints.

National Health‚ Education & Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) regional secretary Baxolise Mali addressed workers gathered outside the museum’s offices at the V&A Waterfront.

He said there had been an agreement that contract workers would be made permanent but this had not happened.

“We want them to revise the salaries … the lowest-level person is currently earning R10‚000. There is a huge salary disparity. It is also very difficult to hold meetings with Robben Island management. They know there are a number of issues that we want to discuss with them‚” said Mali.

He raised concerns about the ownership of boats used to ferry tourists and visitors to the island: “Robben Island owns none of them‚” he said.

Staff also raised concerns about the poor state of the jetty at the harbour. The operation of ferries to the island continued as normal on Friday.

“We will always encourage open dialogue with our employees and the union and will always listen to their grievances. The best way forward will be determined once we have a full understanding of their grievances‚” said Mava Dada‚ chief executive officer of the museum.