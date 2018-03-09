South Africa

Robben Island Museum staff spell out grievances

09 March 2018 - 12:21 By Petru Saal
Former president Nelson Mandela's cell on Robben Island.
Former president Nelson Mandela's cell on Robben Island.
Image: Julia Pelish

Robben Island Museum staff briefly downed tools to hand a list of grievances to management of the World Heritage Site on Friday.

Salaries‚ contract workers and the state of the harbour on the island were among their complaints.

National Health‚ Education & Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) regional secretary Baxolise Mali addressed workers gathered outside the museum’s offices at the V&A Waterfront.

He said there had been an agreement that contract workers would be made permanent but this had not happened.

“We want them to revise the salaries … the lowest-level person is currently earning R10‚000. There is a huge salary disparity. It is also very difficult to hold meetings with Robben Island management. They know there are a number of issues that we want to discuss with them‚” said Mali.

He raised concerns about the ownership of boats used to ferry tourists and visitors to the island: “Robben Island owns none of them‚” he said.

Staff also raised concerns about the poor state of the jetty at the harbour. The operation of ferries to the island continued as normal on Friday.

“We will always encourage open dialogue with our employees and the union and will always listen to their grievances. The best way forward will be determined once we have a full understanding of their grievances‚” said Mava Dada‚ chief executive officer of the museum.

READ MORE

Struggle hero Laloo Chiba dies at age 87

Struggle veteran and former Umkhonto weSizwe platoon commander Laloo Chiba has died‚ the Presidency confirmed on Friday.
News
3 months ago

Tweets commemorate the passing of Madiba

Tuesday marks the fourth anniversary of the death of former statesman Nelson Mandela. His life was characterised by political upheavals and the dawn ...
News
3 months ago

How some are commemorating the death of Madiba

Tuesday is the fourth anniversary of the passing of former president Nelson Mandela.
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. BREAKING | Atul Gupta gets his R10-million back Business
  2. Moseneke pays tribute to his 'patriot' mother as she gets laid to rest South Africa
  3. Turkish court jails 25 journalists over Gulen links World
  4. ‘I’m mortified‚’ says Tutu as SA author reveals abuse by priests South Africa
  5. Murdered secretary's husband under house arrest on R50,000 bail South Africa

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma attends awards ceremony in Durban
The Guptas’ week that was
X