Ubuntu Cape Town will take their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal against Free State Stars in their stride according to coach Casey Prince‚ who continues to dream of a final against “big brother” Cape Town City on May 19.

National First Division Ubuntu have already beaten two Premier League teams this season after ousting Polokwane City and AmaZulu from the tournament‚ both with 3-2 scorelines but Stars are likely to present their toughest challenge yet.

“We are very excited to be at home‚ that was important for us‚ especially given the matches that we have just afterwards in the league‚ which is really our priority‚” Prince told TimesLIVE.

“We have this growing fan base‚ this growing tribe and they are very excited to come out and support the team.

“Free State Stars are third in the league for a reason‚ we have got our work cut out for us‚ we have got to learn as much as we can‚ as quick as we can‚ and then prepare the players.

“They have prepared well for the last two Nedbank Cup games and I think once we have the information we need and we give it to them‚ they will adapt well.”

American Prince has turned around the fortunes of Ubuntu since taking over from Roger Links in October‚ with the Nedbank Cup an important part of their recovery.

“We had been playing well but not getting results and then at the turn of the year we got two quick wins and that helped.

“Then we hit a patchy period‚ but I think beating Polokwane City really helped our confidence. We felt like we could use it [the Nedbank Cup] to springboard the other [the league] and we have now gone five unbeaten with four wins.”

With Cape Town to host the Nedbank Cup final this year‚ Prince is dreaming of a Mother City Derby for the decider.

“Can you imagine if somehow the fairytale team plays their big brother Cape Town City in our own stadium? That would be amazing.

“We can only dream‚ they [City] have got a tough match-up as well. But‚ of course you take yourself there‚ you cannot not dream. But we have big steps in front of us first.”

While not quite a reluctant coach‚ Prince admits his elevation to the professional ranks came as a surprise even to him having come to South Africa to work with youngsters in Cape Town’s gang and drug-riddled Ocean View suburb.

“I have been in South Africa eight and a half years. I played [football] in college and then briefly professionally in America‚ and then just started coaching for fun on the side.

“We came to South Africa on a mission trip and I met Michael Jenkins‚ who is the chairman and CEO of the club‚ and we started the Ubuntu football programme together in 2010. Then the academy in 2011. My serious coaching journey only started once we moved here. I thought‚ ‘if I am going to coach these kids‚ I need to learn to be a better coach.” “I have an ‘A’ License from the US Soccer Federation‚ so I have been trained and I coach all the time.

“I didn’t really plan on being a professional coach‚ this was not part of the original plan‚ but here we are and I am learning and growing every day.

“We have a great coaching team‚ our assistants are fantastic and bring a lot of experience with our goalkeeper coach Pernell McKop‚ and then young assistants with JP Farrugia and Moritz Kossmann‚ who are growing and are hungry for success.”