Tembo hopes SuperSport's stunning win against Petro can spur league campaign

“Each and every game in the league from now on is going to be vital‚” Tembo said.

“The next important game for us is the one against Polokwane City and we are going to prepare our team the same way. We needed this win badly so that we can get that winning feeling back in the dressing room.

“We will go out there to try and win all our remaining matches and I will put out the strongest available team every time.

“We will focus on City now because this week our focus was only on the Confederation Cup where we managed to achieve our mission. This match against Petróleos de Luanda was a buildup to the match against Polokwane.”

Tembo said SuperSport made life difficult for themselves against Petro at times but he was happy with the effort by his players as they managed to come back from a goal down and win 2-1.

“We made it difficult for ourselves at times. In the first half we dominated possession but did not penetrate them enough to create chances. In the second half‚ we started going wide a little bit more and we managed to open them up as they were starting to tire a little bit and we managed to score goals from wide crosses‚” he said.