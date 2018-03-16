Benni McCarthy hopes that all four South African teams taking part in continental competition this weekend reach the group stages of the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup.

The Cape Town City coach‚ whose team meet Mozambique’s Costa Do Sol at Athlone Stadium in the Confederation Cup first round on Sunday with a 1-0 advantage from the away first leg‚ said four sides in the group stages could benefit South African football.

“I think for South African football‚ we are always proud about how important and strong our league is‚ but we don’t get to show it‚” McCarthy said.

“But now at least we’ve got so many teams in the Confed and the Champions League. Sundowns won the Champions League‚ SuperSport went to the (Confed) final.

“And other countries are starting to respect South Africa again‚ just for what we’re doing at club level‚ so hopefully that can be a springboard for Bafana.

“Because now the national team have got more variety to choose from because there are more teams going into Africa and getting that experience.

“And not just going there and filling the numbers but actually competing and showing that‚ hey‚ South Africa is a force to be reckoned with.”

Favourable first leg results mean four SA teams in the group stages for the first time is a possibility.

In the Confed Cup‚ SuperSport United meet Angola’s Petro de Luanda at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday night having drawn 0-0 away.

In the Champions League‚ 2016 winners Mamelodi Sundowns meet Rwanda’s Rayon Sports at Lucas Moripe on Sunday having also drawn goalless in Kigali.

Absa Premiership champions Bidvest Wits host Primeiro de Agosto of Angola at Bidvest Stadium on Saturday having to overcome a 1-0 disadvantage.

Caf Champions League

Saturday:

Bidvest Wits v Primeiro de Agosto (Bidvest Stadium‚ 6pm)

Sunday:

Mamelodi Sundowns v Rayon Sports (Lucas Moripe Stadium‚ 7pm)

Caf Confederation Cup

Friday:

SuperSport United v Petro de Luanda (Lucas Moripe Stadium‚ 7pm)

Sunday:

Cape Town City FC v Costa do Sol (Athlone Stadium‚ 5pm)