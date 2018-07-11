Cape Town City are biding their time over the potential exit of Lyle Lakay with both Mamelodi Sundowns and BidVest Wits interested in the player.

City owner John Comitis has confirmed to TimesLIVE that both clubs have made contact about the winger‚ but he will not rush to lose a “very important player”.

“There has been contact from both those teams and for us now it is about sitting down and thinking about the way forward because Lakay is a very important player for us‚” Comitis said.

“We are not against him moving on‚ but we would need to ensure that we have a player lined up who can replace him in our squad first.

"That is what we need to consider now and for the moment we do not have that. Nothing is finalised.”

City have acquired Gift Links and Riyaad Norodien‚ both wingers who can play on either side of the pitch‚ in this transfer window but Comitis wants more cover as Lakay can play in a central role too.

Lakay only joined City at the start of the season from Bloemfontein Celtic and featured in 28 of their 30 league games as the side finished fifth.

He has also previously played in the PSL with SuperSport United‚ but saw the early part of his career stunted by injury.

It is not the first time that Sundowns have shown an in his services as Lakay was on trial at Chloorkop in November 2013‚ despite the season having already started‚ but he was not signed in the January transfer window that followed.

At the time Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane sought to convert him from the left-wing to left-back to alleviate an injury crisis in that position.