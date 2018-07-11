Soccer

Get your sport fix here: SuperSport announces '18-day open period'

11 July 2018 - 12:15 By TimesLIVE
A man wearing a hat decorated with a football visits Red Square in Moscow on July 10, 2018, on the eve of the Russia 2018 World Cup semi-final football match between between Croatia and England.
Image: MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP

Desperate to watch the FIFA World Cup final at home but not sure how? Well if you're a DStv customer you're in for a treat.

The company announced on Tuesday that all DStv Access, Family, Compact and Compact Plus customers will be able to access the full complement of SuperSport Channels - for free from 13 - 31 July. 

This means not only will you be able to catch Sunday's final, but also the Wimbledon finals, the German and Hungarian Formula One Grands Prix, the Super Rugby playoffs, the Tour de France, the inaugural Athletics World Cup and several international cricket tours.

Customers will also be able to stream these channels live on DStv Now online or on the app.

