Ambitious Tshwane side SuperSport United have had discussions with Sven-Göran Eriksson about the former England and Manchester City coach joining the club.

United chief executive Stan Matthews told TimesLIVE that they wanted Eriksson to assume the reins as technical director as support to coach Kaitano Tembo‚ but the well-travelled and flamboyant Swede had his eye on the vacant head coaching seat instead.

“I spoke to him (Eriksson) before the World Cup with the view of him coming over to become our technical director‚ but he wanted to be a head coach‚” said Matthews.

“I wanted someone with international experience to come and impart his knowledge to Kaitano and the rest of our coaches here.

"He is highly experienced with an impressive CV but unfortunately we could not agree with him."

United have not had a full-time coach since they parted ways with Eric Tinkler earlier in the year and former club captain Tembo‚ who has been in charge of the club's pre-season training‚ will continue to act in a caretaker capacity until further notice.

“We have decided to back Kaitano and we would not have given him this big responsibility of taking charge of pre-season if we did not have confidence in him‚" he said.

"Our planning initially was to have Eric (Tinkler) for three years and have Kaitano work and learn from him but it was not to be.

"It is now a situation of sink or swim for him (Tembo) but he has our confidence and support.”

Matthews added that while Tembo is almost certain to start the season as caretaker coach‚ they will continue to look for the “right person”.

“To be honest‚ we don’t see anyone better than him who is available at the moment and we will continue to look for the right person‚" he said.

"If there is an opportunity to bring someone we will do that‚ but we are not under pressure to announce a full-time coach.

"The logical thing for us at the moment is to develop and capacitate Kaitano.

"We have to be fair to him by giving him this opportunity because he is a loyal club man and he did fairly well for us when he took over last season.”

United have been inactive on the transfer market with only goalkeeper Washington Arubi arriving from Stellenbosch FC and Tefu Mashamaite‚ Reyaad Pieterse and Kingston Nkhatha exiting the door.

Mathews said they would not make not make any big signings ahead of the coming season.

“We are not going to go big with transfers because we have managed to keep the bulk of the squad from last season.

"I am looking at two or three additions and that will be it‚” he said.