Bafana Bafana’s next generation motivated by Mbappé Mbappe

The magnificent exploits of French teenage sensation Kylian Mbappé at the Fifa World Cup in Russia have served as motivation for the Amajita team who are vying to qualify for the Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations in Niger next year.

Amajita take on Malawi in the second leg of their third round qualifier on Saturday and captain and goalkeeper Khulekani Kubheka said watching Mbappé help his country to win the tournament for the second time has inspired them.

The South Africans have to score in Malawi after they played to a 0-0 draw in the first leg at Moruleng Stadium last weekend.

“It’s always good when people of a similar age succeed and seeing Mbappe score in the World Cup final has definitely motivated us as a group to believe that anything is possible‚” Mamelodi Sundowns youth player Kubheka said.

“His goal in the final is memorable because it was something that has not been done in a long time [by a teen]. It is inspiring to us because it instils the belief that anything can be achieved.

“It gave us motivation to work even harder because we also want to do something similar or even more if we get to the U20 World Cup in Poland next year.”

Amajita must get past Malawi to qualify for the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations‚ in Niger in July next year. The top four finishers in Niger will qualify for the Fifa U-20 World Cup in Poland next year in May and June.