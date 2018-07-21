'Minus one problem! Hamba Kahle Simba' - Twitter reacts to Percy Tau's move to Brighton
Mamelodi Sundowns teammates‚ opponents‚ SA football legends and fans have been quick to pay tribute on social media to Percy Tau’s much-anticipated move to English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.
Praise flooded in on Twitter for Tau after his new club confirmed his signature on Friday.
The 24-year-old Tau won the 2016 Caf Champions League title and the past season’s Absa Premiership trophy with Sundowns‚ and was the Premier Soccer League’s Players’ Player and Player of the Season for 2017-18.
Bafana Bafana teammate and Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune put local rivalry aside to congratulate his Sundowns rival‚ tweeting: “All the very best in your new journey #KingTau @percytau22 fly the SA high #ProudlySouthAfrican #GodIsGreat.”
PSL club Polokwane City added their support for the player‚ jokingly saying that what the move of Downs’ destructive forward would mean for opponents was: “Minus one problem! Hamba Kahle Simba.”
Orlando Pirates assistant-coach Rhulani Mokoena‚ close to Tau having previously been assistant to Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane‚ tweeted: "God you are worthy to be praised".
