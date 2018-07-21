Mamelodi Sundowns teammates‚ opponents‚ SA football legends and fans have been quick to pay tribute on social media to Percy Tau’s much-anticipated move to English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

Praise flooded in on Twitter for Tau after his new club confirmed his signature on Friday.

The 24-year-old Tau won the 2016 Caf Champions League title and the past season’s Absa Premiership trophy with Sundowns‚ and was the Premier Soccer League’s Players’ Player and Player of the Season for 2017-18.