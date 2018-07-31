Mamelodi Sundowns’ recent trend of conceding late goals is giving coach Pitso Mosimane sleepless nights.

The Brazilians have lost concentration at crucial stages of their most recent matches‚ notably in the 2-1 friendly win over Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium two weeks ago and in their win against AS Togo Port by the same margin in the Caf Champions League on Friday.

“When we played against Horoya in the early stages of the Champions League we were winning 2-1 and they scored in the last six minutes.

"Against Chiefs and Togo Port there were few minutes left in the game and we conceded. This shows that we lose concentration at critical times‚” said a frustrated Mosimane.

Sundowns begin the defence of their league title with a crunch clash against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday and Mosimane hopes to have found a solution by the time they host their bitter rivals at Loftus in a game that is expected to be a a full house.

“It is sometimes mental and I have to work on it‚" he said.

""We dropped the tempo in the second half against Togo Port but you must remember that it is week four after pre-season while they have been playing right through.

"We were managing the game because that is important.

"You cannot just attack and attack‚ you have to control the game and not be naïve because you will be caught on the break.”

Turning to Saturday's showdown against Chiefs‚ Mosimane said he is yet to decide on his starting 11.

“We will see which team to bring out‚" he said.

"It is a little bit difficult with a game every three days.

"We have the personnel‚ we just have to rest a few guys.

"Lyle Lakay has fitted in very well for us but we have a few injuries in the form of Anthony Laffor and Andile Jali who did not play against Togo Port.”

Though Sundowns conceded late goals in their last two outings‚ Mosimane has taken some positives after his charges scored four in that period.

“The difference is that against Togo Port we scored the two goals and kept the consistency of dominating the game and creating chances‚" he said.

"What I am not happy about is the goal we conceded in the last minute because it is becoming a trend.

"You have to score first.

"If you don’t do that it becomes 50/50 and that is how you kill the game.

"The Champions League is awkward.

"You think you have the game but you don’t have it until the end.

"It is not like PSL.

"In the PSL when you are two goals up you (know) that you are almost done.

"You need experience because you feel you have the game wrapped up.”