Bloemfontein Celtic have strengthened their squad ahead of the start of the new season with the signing of nine new players‚ the scandal-ridden club has announced.

The club‚ which was put on sale by owner Max Tshabalala towards the end of last season citing financial difficulties‚ has been in the news for all the wrong reasons in recent months after it admitted to not paying the salaries and signing-on fees of some of the players and staff on time.

But the club officials are seemingly trying their level best to keep the ailing side afloat.

Celtic made the new player acquisitions on the same day as they announced a sleeve sponsor in the form of a Bloemfontein-based beef Company‚ SPARTA.