Steve Komphela's Bloemfontein Celtic inflict pain on Orlando Pirates

19 August 2018 - 17:04 By Ofentse Ratsie
Bongani Sam celebrating his goal with team mates during the Absa Premiership 2018/19 game between Bloemfontein Celtic and Orlando Pirates at Toyota Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on 19 August 2018.
Image: ©Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix

Bloemfontein Celtic delivered a strong first half performance to beat Orlando Pirates 1-0 in an exciting Absa Premiership clash played at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Sunday afternoon.

Coach Steve Komphela's charges breached the Pirates rearguard early in the game thanks to Bongani Sam's beautifully executed 17th minute overheard kick.

Sam's strike proved to be enough for Celtic to secure the full three points against a Bucs team that paid the price for a mistake in the back.

Pirates should have pulled a goal back in the 72nd minute as a fine free kick delivery to the far post presented Thamsanqa Gabuza with what would have been a free header.

The visitors continued to for an equaliser throughout the second half and appeared to be the stronger team‚ especially with Vincent Pule’s pace and penetration down the right flank.

But they were unable to find that elusive goal that would have earned them a share of the spoils.

Komphela's charges have now made it three victories from three league matches after scoring five goals and keeping three clean sheets.

Teams:

Bloem Celtic: Tignyemb‚ Sam‚ Rikhotso‚ Ndengane‚ Mashikinya‚ Mabena‚ Potsane‚ Gordinho‚ Dlamini‚ Phalane‚ Mabasa

Subs: Dambe‚ Baloyi‚ Nyundu‚ Masuku‚ De Jongh‚ Ndou‚ Letsoalo

Orlando Pirates: Mpontshane‚ Munetsi‚ Jele‚ Maphanga‚ Maela‚ Matlaba‚Mlambo‚ Motshwari‚ Makola‚ Pule‚ Gabuza Subs: Sandilands‚ Thopola‚ Mako‚ Maphangule‚ Nyatama‚ Mahlonoko‚ Shonga

