Dan Malesela says he was given assurances that this time he would be treated better at Chippa United‚ the coach said having been fired for a second time by the club on Tuesday night.

Malesela‚ though‚ admitted that he also knew the environment he was going back to at Chippa‚ from personal experience and the fearsome trigger-happy reputation with his coaches of chairman Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi.

Malesela received his letter of dismissal on Tuesday night‚ following two Absa Premiership defeats and a draw at the start of the 2018-19 season from Chippa.

His return as coach in late May had raised eyebrows.

Malesela had previously been at the end of what might be perceived as some rough treatment from Chippa.

He had been given “special leave”‚ or suspended‚ in April of a 2016-17 season where the coach steered Chippa to the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup semifinals.

Malesela was fired in September of the 2017-18 season having also only played three matches‚ all defeats.

The coach said he was given assurances by Chippa’s management that the club would be more patient this time around.

“Obviously that would be something that we did.

"We did talk about these things and I was also made to understand that‚ ‘This is a new team and we have to be patient’‚” Malesela told TimesLIVE on Wednesday.

“So they did [make assurances]. Unfortunately it wasn’t to be.

“But what is more frustrating is that you are only given three matches. I mean really‚ who gets three matches and then they just come with a stick?

“Can anyone do wonders in three matches‚ or even in five or 10? You start settling way after that.

“But look‚ having said that I also understood where I was and understood that even if things are said‚ anything can happen.

“Because I knew where I was. And it does not really frustrate me that much. It revolves more around embarrassment [for myself].”

Malesela said he believed Chippa’s management made decisions based on emotions.

“Well I think it also revolves around excitement. People get excited over certain things‚” he said.

“I don’t know whether some people get excited over chopping and changing things and whatever.”

Despite his previous treatment‚ there are understandable reasons for Malesela to have returned to Chippa. He knew the players and had enjoyed some success at the club steering them to two semifinals in 2016.

Malesela was asked if he now regretted his decision to return‚ or was this just also the life of a football coach?

“I wouldn’t want to downgrade it to the life of a coach. It shouldn’t be‚” Malesela said.

“There are coaches in the PSL who are going through the same thing. Maritburg didn’t have a good start‚ Pirates and Chiefs haven’t had a good start‚ Free State Stars haven’t.

“And it’s normal. Last season Wits started like this and ended up in the top eight. I think there was a spell where they had 10 matches where they didn’t win.

“And football people understand that these things happen. Otherwise we’d be talking about a different story about [Wits coach] Gavin Hunt.

“[Sundowns coach] Pitso Mosimane once had a very bad start with the supporters calling for his head‚ and went on to win the league.”

Chippa are yet to officially confirm Malesela’s exit.

The club are believed to be set to announce former Orlando Pirates‚ Cape Town City and SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler as a replacement.