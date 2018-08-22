Soccer

Chippa United confirm Eric Tinkler as their new head coach

22 August 2018 - 15:03 By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Former Orlando Pirates, Cape Town City and SuperSport United Eric Tinkler has replaced Dan Malesela as the new coach at Chippa United, the Port Elizabeth-based club confirmed on Wednesday August 22 2018.
Former Orlando Pirates, Cape Town City and SuperSport United Eric Tinkler has replaced Dan Malesela as the new coach at Chippa United, the Port Elizabeth-based club confirmed on Wednesday August 22 2018.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Eric Tinkler has been named as the new coach at Chippa United just hours after the Port Elizabeth-based club showed Dan Malesela the door.

United chief operating officer Lukhanyo Mzini confirmed Malesela's departure in a statement that also announced Tinkler's arrival on Wednesday.

“Chippa United hereby confirm that it has parted ways with head coach Dan Malesela‚” Mzini said in the statement.

“The club would like to thank coach Dan for his contribution to the club over the past and current season and wish him the best with his future endeavours.

“The club furthermore wishes to confirm the appointment of Eric Tinkler.

No stranger to the Premiership‚ coach Tinkler and has had an illustrious career at the helm of top clubs‚ including Orlando Pirates‚ Cape Town City‚ and SuperSport United‚ achieving several milestones‚ including guiding both Pirates and SuperSport to Caf Confederation Cup finals and leading the Citizens to a Telkom Knockout Cup title plus third-place finish in the league in the 2016/17 season.

“The club believes that his proven abilities fit in perfectly its objectives and wish him every success in the Eastern Cape."

Tinkler has penned a one-year contract with an option to renew and will start with immediate effect.

Rumours of Malesela’s demise surfaced on Tuesday evening and by Wednesday morning Malesela had confirmed he had been sent packing by owner and chairman Siviwe "Chippa" Mpengesi for the second time.

The Chilli Boys have failed to win a game in their first three Absa Premiership starts this season‚ stumbling to two defeats and a draw.

Notorious for his impatience with coaches‚ the results were enough to trigger Mpengesi’s itchy finger for the umpteenth time in United’s short history.

Chippa’s next game is away to SuperSport United‚ one of the three clubs Tinker has previously coached‚ next Wednesday.

READ MORE:

Dan Malesela expected to be fired by Chippa United and replaced by Eric Tinkler

Dan Malesela is expected to be fired by Chippa United on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning‚ a source at the club has confirmed.
Sport
22 hours ago

Dan Malesela admits embarrassment after Chippa United fire him again

Dan Malesela has confirmed that he has been fired as coach of Chippa United three matches into the 2018-19 season.
Sport
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Tears of joy for SA's wheelchair tennis heroine KG over sponsorships of nearly ... Sport
  2. SABC confirms there's money involved in the 'free to air' EPL deal with Kwese ... Soccer
  3. Good news: Steyn out for up to two weeks Cricket
  4. 'You journalists always try to put me down‚' says Eymael after media no-show Soccer
  5. Severe Samuels injury pave way for Scarra comeback Rugby

Latest Videos

Twitter goes in hard for #AdamCatzavelos after his racist video
Explainer: Who Willie Mathebula is and why his testimony is important for the ...

Related articles

  1. Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael set to incur the Premier Soccer League’s wrath Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs confirm the signing of Lebogang Manyama Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs could field Lorenzo Gordinho against Bloem Celtic Soccer
  4. Will the PSL allow Thohoyandou Stadium to host Leopards vs Pirates clash? Soccer
  5. WATCH | Shocking! Baroka goalkeeper in hot water after trying to assault ball ... Soccer
  6. Amakhosi goes berserk as Lebogang Manyama joins Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  7. SABC too broke to broadcast Bafana matches but has money for English Premier ... Soccer
  8. Dan Malesela admits embarrassment after Chippa United fire him again Soccer
X