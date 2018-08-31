The Premier Soccer League [PSL] will trial vanishing spray in their MTN8 semifinal‚ second leg matches this weekend‚ the league has announced.

The PSL said in a statement: “The Premier Soccer League Executive Committee has resolved to run an experiment on the implementation of the vanishing spray this weekend.

“The vanishing spray will be used at both MTN8 semi-finals on Saturday and Sunday. This will be the first time the vanishing spray is used at a professional domestic football match in South Africa.

“Following the experiment‚ the League’s Executive Committee will therefore take a decision on the future of the usage of the vanishing spray in domestic professional football.”