Soccer

PSL to trial vanishing spray in MTN8 semis this weekend

31 August 2018 - 16:42 By Marc Strydom
A generic picture of a referee using the vanishing spray during a football match.
Image: PSL/Twitter

The Premier Soccer League [PSL] will trial vanishing spray in their MTN8 semifinal‚ second leg matches this weekend‚ the league has announced.

The PSL said in a statement: “The Premier Soccer League Executive Committee has resolved to run an experiment on the implementation of the vanishing spray this weekend.

“The vanishing spray will be used at both MTN8 semi-finals on Saturday and Sunday. This will be the first time the vanishing spray is used at a professional domestic football match in South Africa.

“Following the experiment‚ the League’s Executive Committee will therefore take a decision on the future of the usage of the vanishing spray in domestic professional football.”

Vanishing spray is a substance applied via a spray bottle to demarcate the area spot the ball should be placed and the line where players cannot encroach to be 10 metres back in free-kicks by referees.

The white mark on the field lasts only a minutes before disappearing.

It was first used in the 2001 Brazilian league championship‚ then debuted in an event for national teams at the 2011 Copa America‚ and at its first World Cup in 2014 in Brazil.

The MTN8 second leg matches this weekend see Kaizer Chiefs host SuperSport United at FNB Stadium on Saturday night (8.15pm)‚ then Mamelodi Sundowns host Cape Town City at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

