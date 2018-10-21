Soccer

SA ranked sixth in latest Caf ratings of the continent's best performers at club level

21 October 2018 - 13:41 By Mark Gleeson
A file photo of Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane holding the Caf Champions League trophy as the team arrives at OR Tambo International Airport after they were crowned 2016 champions on October 26.
A file photo of Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane holding the Caf Champions League trophy as the team arrives at OR Tambo International Airport after they were crowned 2016 champions on October 26.
Image: IHSAAN HAFFEJEE/GETTY IMAGES

Not that there was ever any doubt‚ but it has been confirmed that South Africa are among the 12 countries who have the right to enter two rather than one team in each of the two annual African club competitions.

SA are ranked sixth in the latest Confederation of African Football (Caf) ratings of the best performers at club level‚ which dictates who get the double berth‚ Africa's football governing body said this week.

The top 12 in the rankings‚ determined by the performances of clubs over the last five year of Caf competition‚ decides which countries can have extra representatives.

Points are weighted for each year’s performances.

SA have won points from the performance of SuperSport United in reaching last year’s Caf Confederation Cup final and Mamelodi Sundowns making it to the quarterfinals of the 2017 Caf Champions League.

Sundowns and Orlando Pirates go to the 2018-19 Champions League and Kaizer Chiefs and Nedbank Cup winners Free State Stars to the Confederation Cup.

The two competitions undergo a drastic change in the next month when they are no longer hosted from February through to November each year but from now onwards in tandem with the major leagues on the continent‚ from August to May.

The 2018-19 competitions are being squashed into a shorter period because of the switch-over.

Mozambique have won the right for the first time to have two teams‚ taking the place of Nigeria‚ in a major embarrassment to their league.

READ MORE:

We are fighting against bad luck‚ says Chiefs coach Solinas after Manyama's car accident

It is a miracle that Lebogang Manyama survived his car accident‚ Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas has said‚ while pleading with fate for the ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Jose Mourinho plays down touchline melee after 'awful' Chelsea draw

Jose Mourinho played down an ugly touchline melee after watching his Manchester United side concede a heartbreaking late equaliser as Chelsea ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Long road back to Davis Cup elite for SA after relegation in Portugal Sport
  2. Chippa coach Eric Tinkler explains why he took gesturing Mark Mayambela off the ... Soccer
  3. We are fighting against bad luck‚ says Chiefs coach Solinas after Manyama's car ... Soccer
  4. OPINION | Stuart Baxter must go - finish and klaar Soccer
  5. Bloem Celtic coach Steve Komphela draws positives from defeat to Sundowns Soccer

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why is the inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation important?
Bogus police officers hit Browns jewellers at Ilanga mall

Related articles

  1. Kaizer Chiefs lose pitch invasion appeal Soccer
  2. Why Luc Eymael ‘knows Wits don't want to play Stars at Goble Park’ Soccer
  3. At the moment I don’t know if Khama can play or not‚ says Chiefs coach Solinas Soccer
  4. Safa and SABC rights row intensifies Sport
  5. For Monare‚ sticking around at Bidvest Wits is paying off Soccer
  6. Sirino star as Sundowns dump stubborn Bloem Celtic out of TKO Soccer
  7. Micho believes he’s fixed Orlando Pirates’ second-half syndrome Soccer
  8. Kaizer Chiefs’ remaining strikers have one goal in 27 games Soccer
X