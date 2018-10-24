Soccer

Manchester City delivered best first-half display in three years

24 October 2018 - 08:46 By Reuters
Bernardo Silva of Manchester City celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's third goal during the Group F match of the UEFA Champions League between FC Shakhtar Donetsk and Manchester City at Metalist Stadium on October 23, 2018 in Kharkov, Ukraine.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hailed his team’s performance in the first 45 minutes of their 3-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League as the best football they have played during his reign at the club.

City, who false-started in the campaign with a defeat at home to Olympique Lyonnais, strolled to a convincing victory at the Metalist Stadium with first-half goals from David Silva and Aymeric Laporte.

Substitute Bernardo Silva added a third in the second half. “Our first half was the best first-half performance we have played in the last three seasons,” Guardiola, who joined City at the start of the 2016-17 campaign, told reporters.

“We created a lot of chances and didn’t concede any until the last few minutes.

“We were under a lot of pressure after the defeat by Lyon but now we are in a good position. We can control our destiny now.”

The victory meant the Premier League champions moved to the top of Group F standings with six points, a point ahead of Lyon.

