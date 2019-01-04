Soccer

Middendorp says Kaizer Chiefs discussing who to sign in transfer window

04 January 2019 - 13:11 By Marc Strydom
Sifiso Hlanti of Bidvest Wits challenge Bernard Parker of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Bidvest Wits at FNB Stadium on August 07, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Every squad has room for improvement‚ Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has said on his team’s ambitions to strengthen their player base in the January transfer window.

Chiefs have been linked to Baroka FC’s talented 26-year-old Zimbabwean striker Talent Chawapiwa and Bidvest Wits’ Bafana Bafana left-back stalwart Sifiso Hlanti as among their potential targets.

New Chiefs coach Middendorp was asked as he prepared his team to meet Mamelodi Sundowns in their Absa Premiership clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday whether he had ideas on which departments Amakhosi will aim to strengthen this transfer window.

“Ja‚ no‚ I’m used to saying it‚ there is always something when you assess your own options that you have. And of course‚ what is the market really offering you?” the coach responded.

“That’s the next question and both have to be done with the knowledge that we have this recruiting and scouting department‚ and people here inside the club doing this.

“And good – we talk every day.”

Middendorp replaced Giovanni Solinas as Chiefs’ coach last month.

