Every squad has room for improvement‚ Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has said on his team’s ambitions to strengthen their player base in the January transfer window.

Chiefs have been linked to Baroka FC’s talented 26-year-old Zimbabwean striker Talent Chawapiwa and Bidvest Wits’ Bafana Bafana left-back stalwart Sifiso Hlanti as among their potential targets.

New Chiefs coach Middendorp was asked as he prepared his team to meet Mamelodi Sundowns in their Absa Premiership clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday whether he had ideas on which departments Amakhosi will aim to strengthen this transfer window.

“Ja‚ no‚ I’m used to saying it‚ there is always something when you assess your own options that you have. And of course‚ what is the market really offering you?” the coach responded.

“That’s the next question and both have to be done with the knowledge that we have this recruiting and scouting department‚ and people here inside the club doing this.

“And good – we talk every day.”

Middendorp replaced Giovanni Solinas as Chiefs’ coach last month.