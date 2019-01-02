Soccer

Bidvest Wits notch up three big signings

02 January 2019 - 12:29 By Ofentse Ratsie
Sinethemba Jantjie of Free State Stars during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Free State Stars at Loftus Stadium on November 07, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Sinethemba Jantjie of Free State Stars during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Free State Stars at Loftus Stadium on November 07, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bidvest Wits are already showing their intentions of continuing from the improvement they have been showing in the current season by signing pre-contracts with three players‚ including Free State Stars’ exciting winger Sinethemba Jantjie.

The signings of the three new players – goalkeeper Brandon Petersen and striker Prince Nxumalo have also been added from Ajax Cape Town – will take effect from July 1‚ and they will be available for the Clever Boys for the 2019-2020 season.

“Sinethemba Jantjie has dribbled past a number of offers from other clubs to sign a pre-contract with Bidvest Wits. We look forward to welcoming Jantjie into the Bidvest Wits family on 1 July 2019‚” Wits announced on their official Twitter page on Wednesday.

Since making his debut for Stars against SuperSport United back in 2016-17 season‚ the 29 year-old has been a key figure in the attacking for the Bethlehem-based side‚ playing on both wings.

Most read

  1. Bidvest Wits notch up three big signings Soccer
  2. South Africa and Pakistan face selection posers Cricket
  3. Can the Springboks win the 2019 World Cup? With a little luck Rugby
  4. Can Bafana win the Afcon in 2019? Yes they can Soccer
  5. Proteas and Boks in action: how to live-stream all the sport this weekend Sport

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party

Related articles

  1. #AbsaPrem mid-term report card: Wits keep Pirates, Chiefs and Sundowns at bay Soccer
  2. Bidvest Wits end year three points clear at the top with win over Chippa United Soccer
  3. Why Benni McCarthy threatened to cut short Cape Town City’s Christmas holidays Soccer
  4. Why Cape Town City have developed a reputation as the best ‘starters’ in the ... Soccer
X