All hail mighty Banyana Banyana

The South African women’s side can point to their best ever year of international competition in 2018 as they buried some long-held demons and showed that they are a team very much on the up with the potential to grow even further in the coming years.

A first ever qualification for the Fifa Women’s World Cup was the notable achievement by far, but there were also other smaller successes to celebrate, both for the team and the individual careers of the players.

The year started on a positive note when Banyana Banyana hosted Sweden in an international friendly and although they lost 3-0 to one of the world’s elite sides at the Cape Town Stadium, showed enough in the game to suggest they could hurt much more accomplished outfits.

It was announced soon afterwards that the duo of Thembi Kgatlana and Linda Motlhalo would join Janine van Wyk at the Houston Dash in the National Women’s Soccer League in the United States, for many the premier domestic women’s competition in the world.

There they would work with former Banyana coach Vera Pauw, and became instant regulars with the side, though Kgatlana was used mostly off the bench.