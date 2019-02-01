Soccer

Mzansi is devasted by Wiseman Meyiwa's retirement from soccer

01 February 2019 - 06:57 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Wiseman Meyiwa has retired from the game.
Image: Petri Oeschger/Gallo Images

Twitter was flooded with heartfelt messages of support as news of Wiseman Meyiwa’s retirement from soccer broke on Thursday.

A tragic car crash has forced the 19-year-old former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder to retire from what has been described as a promising career.

Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung released a statement on the club's website:

“We are very disheartened that Wiseman’s promising career has come to an end so abruptly when he still had so much to offer. We are shattered because he is very young, everyone had high hopes and his family expected a lot from his football career.”

Soon after the news spread, South Africans took to Twitter to wish the star well.

Meyiwa was on his way to his home in Pietermaritzburg, in KwaZulu-Natal, when he sustained spinal injuries from the accident. 

