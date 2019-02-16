Chippa stun Tshakhuma to secure quarterfinal spot

Mark Mayambela’s late goal sealed the victory for Chippa United to go through to the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup after beating National First Division side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila 2-0 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

Mayambela received a pass from Ruzaigh Gamildien in the dying minutes of the match which he comfortably slotted at the back of the net.

The Chilli Boys are now five matches unbeaten since coach Clinton Larsen took over the reigns from Joel Masuthu.

Ahead of the match Larsen said he had been keeping a good eye on the Limpopo side and labelled them as tricky opponents.

The coach seemed to have done his homework very well, as Chippa were ready for any attack TTM launched their way.

The first half started off slow as both sides were still trying to find their feet. The only clear chance in the game came towards the end of the first half.