Khama Billiat available to play for Chiefs after car accident in Johannesburg
Khama Billiat has no scars or injuries fitness-wise after a car accident in Johannesburg on Sunday‚ and is available for selection for Kaizer Chiefs in Tuesday night’s Absa Premiership clash against Lamontville Golden Arrows.
Chiefs’ communications manager Vina Maphosa confirmed that Billiat emerged completely unscathed after his Infiniti SUV’s tyre burst and the car then hit a pavement‚ and sustained damage‚ where the N1 joins the M1 in Midrand on Sunday afternoon.
Amakhosi’s star playmaker‚ who scored a scorching long-range goal in Chiefs’ 4-2 Nedbank Cup semifinal victory against Chippa United in Port Elizabeth on Saturday night‚ is available against Arrows at FNB Stadium.
“We don’t have a normal situation of availability of players. He’s not on any injury list. That’s all‚” Maphosa told TimesLIVE on Tuesday.
“The senior team played on Saturday‚ we didn’t train on Sunday‚ we went to camp on Monday. And all the uninjured players went to camp.
“Who will be in the final match 18 was still going to be decided [on Monday] night because we didn’t have time to train fully.
“Yesterday’s training was not a meaningful training because of the heavy rain.”
Maphosa added: “His [Billiat’s] car accident has got no little‚ even slight‚ impact on his playing condition. It has nothing that is a concern for his body or health‚ or anything.
“It was just a tyre burst. The car hit the pavement. And that’s it.
“There was no other car‚ no other person involved.”
Chiefs forward Kabelo Mahlasela‚ who went off injured in just the 14th minute after his foot was stepped on against Chippa‚ is not available against Arrows.
“I think a stud of another player punctured his foot‚” Maphosa said.
“He had blood spewing out of his foot. That was arrested at the hospital.
“He’s fine – he’s just waiting for the next training. But he’s not available for tonight.”
Chiefs are in seventh place in the PSL‚ and Arrows in ninth.