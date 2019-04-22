Katsande should've been man of the match against Chippa‚ says Chiefs coach Middendorp

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp applauded his captain Willard Katsande and said the midfield strongman played a central role in the side's 4-2 win against Chippa United in the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium at the weekend.

The German tactician said Katsande should have been awarded the man-of-the-match accolade as Chiefs came one game away from ending a four-year trophy drought that has been their Achilles' heel since former coach Stuart Baxter led them to silverware in 2015.

The award was handed to Chiefs star Khama Billiat instead and Middendorp said he was puzzled by the criteria that is used to decide who should be awarded the gong.

“Sometimes I’m wondering about the man of the match (award)‚” said the Chiefs coach.

“As I said after the (Black) Leopards match (last weekend)‚ Jesus!

"Today I have seen many candidates (for man-of-the-match) and definitely Khama (Billiat) deserves it‚ there’s no doubt about it.

“I can tell you that I went immediately to the centre of the field where the captain Katsande was talking to the referees‚ I said to him ‘I don’t’ know who is the man-of-the-match officially‚ but I think for me you are’.