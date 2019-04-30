Soccer

All the love for Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau after international nomination

30 April 2019 - 11:07 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Bafana Bafana Belgium-based striker Percy Tau during a press conference at in Monte Casino in Fourways, north of Johannesburg, on November 12, 2018.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Belgium-based Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau is dominating news headlines as Mzansi congratulates him for his nomination for the Proximus League's player of the year award. 

Tau, on loan from the English Premier League's Brighton & Hove Albion, clearly never fails to impress. South Africans are not the only ones over the moon - he is too. The star could not contain his excitement, as he took to Instagram to share the good news with his followers. 

His teammate Faiz Selemani was also nominated in the same category. 

South Africans also flooded Twitter to convey congratulatory messages to the star and praise him for flying the country's flag high. 

