The arbitration at the South African Football Association (Safa) regarding Mamelodi Sundowns’ fielding of ineligible Wayne Arendse will not go ahead on Friday‚ as the Premier Soccer League (PSL) had hoped.

TimesLIVE is informed that Sundowns and the PSL could not agree on an arbitrator by a 3pm deadline on Thursday.

Safa acting CEO Russell Paul could not immediately be reached for comment.

The PSL had hoped to have the arbitration heard on Friday‚ a day before the completion of the Absa Premiership season on Saturday‚ as the outcome can have an implication for the title race.

The league are appealing the sentence of their own disciplinary committee (DC) of a monetary sanction for Sundowns and Arendse‚ who were each fined R250‚000‚ half suspended.

The DC outcome relates to Sundowns having fielded Arendse in a 1-1 league draw against Bidvest Wits at Loftus Versfeld in October when the defender had not been named in the match squad of 18‚ which is against PSL regulations.