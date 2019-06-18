While it would be dangerous to read too much into the warm-up results of Bafana Bafana’s opponents at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations‚ heavyweights Morocco and Ivory Coast are limping into the tournament in Egypt.

The pair have shown nothing to suggest they are potential title contenders yet‚ and the Ivory Coast’s poor offensive display in their 1-0 loss to Uganda will leave coach Ibrahim Kamara with some concern.

The side created next to nothing going forward‚ which could leave Kamara perhaps second-guessing his decision to leave veteran forward Gervinho out of his squad.

The Ivorians are next in action against in-form Zambia on Wednesday‚ who are fresh from their Cosafa Cup success and causing some havoc in their role as warm-up opponents having not qualified for Egypt.

Bafana open the tournament against the Ivorians on Monday and will hope Zambian can inflict more mental scars on them.

Morocco‚ fresh from a shock 1-0 home loss to minnows Gambia‚ were beaten 3-2 by the Zambians in Marrakech to signal a double warm-up blow for coach Herve Renard.

The Frenchman has previously stated he puts no emphasis on warm-up games‚ but it will still be a concern for him that his players have not stood up to the challenge.

Morocco are now winless in their four internationals in 2019‚ including a 0-0 away draw to Malawi and defeat in their last three games.