'Please get behind Bafana as you always do‚' says Furman to South Africans

The favourites tag is the furthest thing from Dean Furman's mind as Bafana Bafana prepare to face Ivory Coast in the opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.

The tournament gets underway when hosts Egypt tackle a tricky Zimbabwe side at Cairo International Stadium on Friday night but Bafana will have to wait until Monday night before opening their account against the Ivorians.

Furman said a good impression in that opening game would set the tone for the rest of the event.

“We believe we have a strong team and we are coming to the tournament very strong based on our qualification where we went undefeated‚” said Furman‚ who is expected to start alongside Kamohelo Mokotjo in Bafana’s engine room.