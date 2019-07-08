Bizarrely‚ it is Mothiba's constantly tightly‚ immaculately tucked-in shirt that has been a talking point in Egypt as much as his squeakily neat centre-forward play.

"This - I took that mentality when I was young. You know‚ when you were young you used to put the shirt inside the shorts‚" the affable Mothiba grinned at the Bafana team hotel on Monday.

"I took that mentality and said‚ 'OK‚ I'll keep this and grow with it'.

"So it's from when I was young until now. And everyone is talking about it - even in France.

"People are always talking. They say‚ 'Hey‚ look at that one - 90 minutes with his shirt in'."

Mothiba said he will not consider changing what is becoming his trademark appearance.

"Never. Never‚ never‚ never. No‚ I'll just keep it the way it is‚ and stay simple‚ and never change. This is my style‚" he said.