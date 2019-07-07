Soccer
Fifa president Gianni Infantino wants bigger, better women's World Cup
07 July 2019 - 00:02
Fifa president Gianni Infantino wants to expand the women's World Cup to 32 teams from 24 for the next edition in 2023 along with doubling the prize money to $60m, he said.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.