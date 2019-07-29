Bafana Bafana’s path to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will become a little clearer on Monday when the draw is held for the qualifying competition in Cairo.

South Africa are one of the 26 countries exempt from the preliminary round of the qualifiers‚ meaning they go straight into the group stages‚ where they will discover some of their opponents in the qualifiers that kick-off‚ for them‚ in March 2020.

First there will be a two-legged preliminary round that will feature a number of Premier Soccer League stars with the likes of Zimbabwe‚ Namibia‚ Malawi and Mozambique all involved.

The 28 teams are the lowest ranked on the African continent‚ with the 14 winners advancing to the pool stages.

They have been split into two groups‚ meaning the higher-ranked teams will not face one-another.