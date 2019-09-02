“As a leader‚ I am totally aware of the high levels of stress that coaches work under. They sometimes utter things in the heat of the moment but I have accepted his apology because he has acknowledged that it was wrong of him to injure my credibility. He realised his mistake and that shows a lot of maturity on his part and I hope that one day we will be able to work together in taking South African football forward.”

Speaking after the 1-1 MTN8 draw with SuperSport United on Sunday afternoon‚ Mosimane said Nonkonyana was actually not directly involved in his sacking even though he was one of the senior people at Safa at the time.

“I want to apologise to Chief Nonkonyana‚ I was a bit emotional on that story. I think he was not directly part of it even though he was part of the hierarchy at Safa. He has done very well for football‚ he has important stakeholders around him and I understand that he doesn’t feel good about what I said. I don’t have an ego to say sorry when I have to say it. I would like to apologise to him‚ he was not part of the whole thing‚” said Mosimane.