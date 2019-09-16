Clinton Larsen has been fired as Chippa United coach following the team's 2-1 loss away to Orlando Pirates in Soweto at the weekend.

Larsen‚ who was employed in January replacing Joel Masutha‚ on Monday became the latest in a string of coaches to be sent packing by Chilli Boys owner Siviwe Mpengesi.

Chippa have endured a slow start to the season failing to win any of their five matches. Larsen presided over three draw and two losses.

The latest defeat to the Buccaneers was enough to push the notoriously trigger-happy Mpengesi over the edge.

Although the club have yet to make an official announcement‚ Mpengesi took to the airwaves on Monday morning to make the announcement on Umhlobo Wenene to confirm Larsen's sacking.

A replacement has yet to be named although Duran Francis will take over the reins as care-taker coach.