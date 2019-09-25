Jeremy Brockie will make his debut for Maritzburg United against Chippa United on Friday.

Maritzburg coach Eric Tinkler confirmed that Brockie would make his maiden appearance against the Port Elizabeth side soon after the mentor was given a vote of confidence by club management despite still not winning a game this season.

Brockie was signed on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns on the last day of the transfer window but almost a month later still has not played for the club.

The international break and Maritzburg’s barren fixture schedule limited his opportunities during a period that saw the club play just once this month - a 2-1 loss to Brockie’s parent club‚ who did not allow him to play in last Saturday’s clash at Atteridgeville.

“He’ll definitely start on Friday‚ we know the qualities that Jeremy has‚” said Tinkler‚ whose team have scored only twice in five games this season and in a campaign where they are the shyest team on attack along with AmaZulu.

Maritzburg host Chippa United at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday in a meeting between two clubs still seeking to record their first victory of the season.

Tinkler says the arrival of 12 new players at Maritzburg this season‚ after they barely escaped relegation last season‚ must be considered a mitigating factor in their slow start this season.