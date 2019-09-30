Soccer

Chiefs coach Middendorp not thinking about winning three matches in a row

30 September 2019 - 16:56 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match against Baroka FC at FNB Stadium on September 28 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs will be without Itumeleng Khune‚ George Maluleka and Reeve Frosler for Tuesday's critical league game against Golden Arrows at the FNB Stadium.

Chiefs beat Baroka FC at FNB Stadium on Tuesday and Khune‚ who's recently returned from a long-term injury‚ came off in the 28th minute with an injury that coach Ernst Middendorp couldn't specify. Maluleka was replaced on the stroke of half-time by Willard Katsande.

With the Fifa break looming‚ Tuesday's game will be Chiefs third in seven days‚ but their previous two games have seen Chiefs collect six points having also beaten AmaZulu last week.

Golden Arrows surrendered a two-goal lead against Stellenbosch FC to draw the game on Saturday.

Middendorp was aware of how the game will test his team's depth‚ even though they'll have the benefit of a break where injured players will have enough time to recover.

“We've got George out and he's not available for Tuesday.

"We also have Itu Khune out and he's also not available for Tuesday. We have Samir Nurkovic out and he's definitely not available for Tuesday.

"We can continue and with Dumisani Zuma‚ I don't quite know‚” Middendorp said.

“We've got some work to do but I'm not thinking about winning three matches in a row.

"I need to go through the squad.

"We have a number of players in the squad who haven't played and haven't been used.

"I had to move Reeve Frosler from defence up the field for the last six minutes and he won't be available for Tuesday. That hits us‚ so the priority isn't about winning three games in a row.”

While Golden Arrows started the season badly‚ they've been consistent without being spectacular.

They haven't won a game since August 24 when they beat Chippa United 2-1 at home but also haven't lost with four consecutive draws.

Arrows‚ coached by former Kaizer Chiefs mentor Steve Komphela‚ haven't lost to Chiefs in three matches with two wins and a draw.

Middendorp didn't have time to watch Arrows on Saturday‚ but said they're going to be a tricky outfit.

“It's going to be an interesting game‚" he said.

"Golden Arrows recently played Cape Town City and they were particularly successful with the result there after being 1-0 down there.

"I only watched about 30 minutes and they had a different set-up. Lerato Lamola didn't play and they were successful with another striker.

“We saw how they were last time and they got what they wanted.

"For me now‚ we don't have issues in the goalkeeping department but there are other areas that we need to look at. It's going to be a tactical game from both sides‚ especially because of the short turnaround time.”

