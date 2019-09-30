Soccer

Shock! Chippa United boss Mpengesi fires coach Francis after only two games in charge

30 September 2019 - 10:37 By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Chippa United coach Duran Francis has barely settled into the job as he took up the coaching reins at the Chilli Boys after Clinton Larsen was fired two weeks ago.
Chippa United coach Duran Francis has barely settled into the job as he took up the coaching reins at the Chilli Boys after Clinton Larsen was fired two weeks ago.
Image: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images

Chippa United chairman Siviwe Mpengesi has pressed the panic button again and fired caretaker coach Duran Francis after only two games in charge.

Francis has barely settled into the job as he took up the coaching reins at the Chilli Boys after Clinton Larsen was fired two weeks ago.

The former Bay United star drew his first Absa Premiership game against Bloemfontein Celtic and then at the weekend lost 1-0 to struggling Maritzburg United‚ who are now being coached by former Chippa mentor Eric Tinkler.

A source close to the camp told The Herald on Monday morning Francis had been "released".

But when asked‚ Mpengesi laughed off the suggestion.

"It's not true‚ I can't comment on that‚" Mpengesi said in a telephonic interview.

But strangely‚ the trigger-happy owner asked the reporter to phone him back after two hours.

However‚ team assistant coach Mbuyiselo Sambu at first denied it but then later confirmed he will take over the poison chalice in the same caretaker role.

"Upon our arrival from Maritzburg‚ the team manager informed me that I will take over from Francis until a new coach is found."

Francis‚ who said he could not comment when contacted by The Herald‚ will now return to coaching Chippa's ABC Motsepe League side.

Chippa's next Absa Premiership game is against Bidvest Wits in Mdantsane on Tuesday.

READ MORE:

Mpengesi: 'From today‚ as Chippa United‚ we no longer have a coach called Clinton Larsen'

Chippa United boss Siviwe Mpengesi said Clinton Larsen’s inability to meet targets resulted in him being shown the door at the club.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Larsen had unpacked his bags when Chippa boss Mpengesi fired him on Monday

Coaching Chippa United is not for the fainthearted and Clinton Larsen found out the hard way that a day is a long time at the Port Elizabeth club.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Clinton Larsen fired as Chippa United coach

Clinton Larsen has been fired as Chippa United coach following the team's 2-1 loss away to Orlando Pirates in Soweto at the weekend.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane heaps praise on his Champions League record ... Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs go three points clear at the top with win over Baroka Soccer
  3. Gung-ho Thamsanqa Gabuza could follow 'Micho' to trophydom Sport
  4. Springboks put Namibia to the sword Rugby
  5. Ruthless Sundowns storm into Caf Champions League group stages in emphatic style Soccer

Latest Videos

Mzansi reacts to Mmusi Maimane's 'Steinhoff-sponsored car' scandal
Somizi and Mohale's extravagant wedding - Mzansi reacts
X