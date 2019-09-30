Chippa United chairman Siviwe Mpengesi has pressed the panic button again and fired caretaker coach Duran Francis after only two games in charge.

Francis has barely settled into the job as he took up the coaching reins at the Chilli Boys after Clinton Larsen was fired two weeks ago.

The former Bay United star drew his first Absa Premiership game against Bloemfontein Celtic and then at the weekend lost 1-0 to struggling Maritzburg United‚ who are now being coached by former Chippa mentor Eric Tinkler.

A source close to the camp told The Herald on Monday morning Francis had been "released".

But when asked‚ Mpengesi laughed off the suggestion.

"It's not true‚ I can't comment on that‚" Mpengesi said in a telephonic interview.

But strangely‚ the trigger-happy owner asked the reporter to phone him back after two hours.

However‚ team assistant coach Mbuyiselo Sambu at first denied it but then later confirmed he will take over the poison chalice in the same caretaker role.

"Upon our arrival from Maritzburg‚ the team manager informed me that I will take over from Francis until a new coach is found."

Francis‚ who said he could not comment when contacted by The Herald‚ will now return to coaching Chippa's ABC Motsepe League side.

Chippa's next Absa Premiership game is against Bidvest Wits in Mdantsane on Tuesday.