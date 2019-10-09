Soccer

Mali name Afcon stars in squad to meet Bafana

09 October 2019 - 16:58 By Mark Gleeson
Moussa Marega celebrates scoring Mali's second goal with Abdoulaye Diaby during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations match against Mauritania at Suez Stadium on June 24 2019 in Suez, Egypt.
Image: Visionhaus/GALLO IMAGES

Mali have kept half of their squad that competed at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt in July for their visit to South Africa this weekend‚ depleted in the attacking department but still strong at the back and in midfield.

Coach Mohamed Magassouba‚ whose own future at the helm of the team is in some doubt‚ has handed call-ups to two uncapped players. He has brought in Under-20 World Cup star Mohamed Camara and uncapped fullback Cheik-Omar Traore‚ who plays for Racing Lens in the French second division.

Magassouba only finalised a slim 16-man squad by Wednesday after a long list of forfeit‚ not least top striker Moussa Marega from FC Porto‚ but also Kalifa Coulibaly (Nantes‚ France)‚ Abdoulaye Diaby (Sporting Lisbon‚ Portugal)‚ Moussa Djenepo (Southampton‚ England) and Moussa Doumbia of Stade Reims in France.

But players like Amadou Haidara of Bundesliga frontrunners RB Leipzig and Sekou Koita‚ who played at Anfield last week for Salzburg against Liverpool in the Champions League‚ are on the list.

It is expected Mali might add one or two more players to the list to make sure they have enough for Sunday’s match.

They were due to travel on Wednesday and arrive in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

Mali squad

Goalkeepers: Djigui Diarra (Stade Malien)‚ Adama Keita (Djoliba)

Defenders: Mamadou Fofana (Metz‚ France)‚ Massadio Haidara (Racing Lens‚ France)‚ Youssouf Kone (Olympique Lyonnais‚ France)‚ Kiki Kouyate (Troyes‚ France)‚ Cheik-Omar Traore (Racing Lens‚ France)‚ Molla Wague (Nantes‚ France)

Midfielders: Lassana Coulibaly (Cercle Bruges‚ Belgium)‚ Cheick Doucoure (Racing Lens‚ France)‚ Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig‚ Germany)‚ Adama Traore (Metz‚ France)

Forwards: Mohamed Camara (FC Salzburg‚ Austria)‚ Ibrahim Kandia (unattached)‚ Sekou Koita (FC Salzburg‚ Austria)‚ Hadi Sacko (Denizlispor‚ Turkey)

