Chiefs stars Castro and Billiat send out a warning to former employers Sundowns

24 October 2019 - 14:12 By Ofentse Ratsie
Kaizer Chiefs players celebrates Leonardo Castro's brace during the Shell Helix Ultra Cup match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs stars Leonardo Castro and Khama Billiat have a sent out a warning to their former employers Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of the mouthwatering premiership clash between the two sides at Loftus on Sunday afternoon.

The two players said leaders Chiefs have no intention of relinquishing their No1 spot on the standings and intend to remain perched at the premiership summit after the dust has settled on Sunday.

"For me it is an important game‚" said Castro on the club's website.

"It is as important as all the other games that I have played so far this campaign.

"We are top of the table and we need to continue working hard.

"To maintain that spot‚ we need a good result on Sunday."

Zimbabwean international Billiat is aware of the kind of challenge that awaits Chiefs at Loftus.

He believes that Amakhosi will approach the game with the correct mindset and will go in search of a positive result.

"Having played against them recently‚ we know they are not going to make it easy for us‚" Billiat said‚ referring to Chiefs' 4-2 win in the Shell Helix Ultra Cup friendly at FNB Stadium two weekends ago.

"We will go into the game with the right mindset and not getting carried away that we beat them a few weeks ago.

"Right now‚ it requires a lot of hard work from us and we need to work on the details of the game‚ which will hopefully help us get the result we want."

While Chiefs (19 points from eight games) will aim to preserve their top placing‚ the second-placed Sundowns (17 points from seven games) will be out to remove Amakhosi from top spot.

