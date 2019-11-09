Orlando Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena names Maela, Nyauza at centreback in derby

Orlando Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena continued his habit of wringing the changes, and surprise by placing left-back Innocent Maela at centreback for Saturday’s Absa Premiership Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs.

Maela will turn out next to Ntsikelelo Nyauza in the centre of defence for Pirates in the second derby in a week.

Nyauza has been playing mostly as a central defender this season, but was converted there from right-back. The two former fullbacks in the centre of Bucs’ defence have pace, though not a tremendous amount of height, and Chiefs my look to expose this with crosses to a big centre-forward like Leonardo Castro, if he plays.

Bucs’ line-up shows four changes from the one that drew 0-0 in Tuesday’s league match at FNB against Maritzburg United.

One was enforced – centreback Mthokozisi Dube, red-carded against United, is suspended, and replaced by Abel Mabaso.

Paseka Mako comes in at left-back, occupying Maela’s vacated position. Xola Mlambo comes into the central midfield, alongside Ben Motshwari and Fortune Makaringe. Thembinkosi Lorch returns to the attack.