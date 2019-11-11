Mosimane questions TKO venue after Arrows down Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has questioned whether his side can play their Telkom Knockout semifinal against Lamontville Golden Arrows at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont, Durban, later this month.

The two teams squared off in an Absa Premiership match at the venue on Sunday that was played in torrential rain, which led to puddles on the pitch and difficult passing conditions for both sides.

Sundowns lost 3-2 after a howler from their experienced goalkeeper Dennis Onyango, in part due to the conditions, to seriously dent their title hopes. They trail leaders Kaizer Chiefs by 10 points with a game in hand.

Sundowns are due to return to the same ground for the cup semifinal on November 23, but Mosimane believes the choice of venue is wrong.